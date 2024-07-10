The Border Security Force (BSF) teams with cooperation of Punjab Police on Tuesday recovered two drones with heroin weighing 550 grams from the border area of Tarn Taran district. Two drones with heroin recovered in border area of Tarn Taran

“During early morning hours, vigilant BSF troops on duty observed movement of a drone in Kalia village in Tarn Taran. The troops carried out a drill to neutralize it technically and tracked its movement. At around 4:45am, they successfully recovered a drone along with one packet of suspected heroin wrapped in yellow and red adhesive tape and attached to the drone by a metal ring. An illuminating device was also found attached to the packet. This recovery took place near a road tri-junction adjacent to the village”, said a BSF spokesperson.

“In another joint search operation by BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police was planned and conducted in the suspected area. “During the search, at about 08:24 am, the troops successfully recovered 01 drone from a farming field adjacent to the village. The recovered drone has been identified as China made DJI Mavic- 3 Classic,” informed the spokesperson.