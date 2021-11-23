Two elderly men die as truck hits motorcycle in Sangrur

Two elderly men were killed after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a truck at Moonak in Sangrur district on Monday.

The victims were identified as Lachhman Das, 75, a retired bank manager from Jakhal village and his friend Balkaran Singh, 70, of Chural Khurd in Sangrur district. The truck driver fled after the incident.

After the accident, local held a protest blaming traffic congestion caused by trucks amid rake loading in the area. Moonak deputy superintendent of police Baljinder Singh reached the spot and pacified the protesters.

The police registered a case against unidentified truck driver under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Moonak police station.

“We are investigating and the truck driver will be arrested soon. Locals were demanding adequate traffic arrangements during rake loading and we will look into the matter,” said the DSP.