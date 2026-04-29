Two from Punjab, Haryana charred to death in US fire

Two men, hailing from Punjab and Haryana, were charred to death in a fire incident reported in USA’s Texas last week, family of one of the victims said on Tuesday. According to local media reports, the incident happened during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at Queen City in Texas. (HT Photo)

The victims have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, 22, from Karnal’s Assandh, was the manager at “Punj Truck Stop and Indian Restaurant” and the owner Vikrant.

Sukhwinder shifted to USA in April 2023. He is survived by his parents and two sisters.

According to local media reports, the incident happened during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at Queen City in Texas. The reports also stated that upon arrival of fire fighters next morning, approximately 25% of the structure was fully engulfed in flames and bodied remained unidentified.

Sheesh Pal said that his son, a graduate, managed the whole site. “Due to rush hours, my son informed Vikrant to join him. They were on the first floor after the store was closed. Suddenly, a fire engulfed the whole building and both died inside,” he added.

Pal, meanwhile, has urged the government and social organizations to help them bring body of their son back to India.

AAP leader and social worker Ranbir Singh Lohan met the family. Talking about the accident, Lohan said, “Vikrant’s body was identified by his brother, while Sukhwinder’s body will be identified only through DNA as it is completely burnt.”