Two held for snatching mobile phone in Chandigarh

Two snatchers were arrested by the police for snatching a mobile phone from a Himachal resident on June 28. A snatching case was registered at the Sector 36 police station. Munia works as a daily wager labourer and Rohit works in the mobile market in Sector 22. (HT File)

According to the police, Ajay Kumar of Tanhihar, Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh arrived at Chandigarh railway station from Maharashtra and was travelling to Sector 43 Bus Stand to board a bus for Himachal Pradesh. At 9.00 pm, while passing the wine shop in Sector 42 on foot and proceeding toward the Sector 42/43 Small Chowk, two people on a motorcycle approached the complainant and the pillion rider snatched his mobile phone and fled. His Aadhar card was also in the phone cover.

Based on a tip-off the two accused were identified as Munia, 23, and Rohit alias Anda, 21, both of Village Attawa, Sector 42, and arrested them near the Sector 42 lake. The accused were allegedly planning to sell the snatched mobile phone in the area.

Police said that the accused used to target passengers travelling alone near the ISBT. After seeing an isolated place used to snatch the mobile phones or any valuable articles and used to sell the items to buy drugs.

A snatching case was registered at the Sector 36 police station. Munia works as a daily wager labourer and Rohit works in the mobile market in Sector 22. The mobile phone and Aadhar card of the victim and the motorcycle used to commit the snatching has been recovered