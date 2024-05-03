 Two held with illegal weapons in Mohali - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two held with illegal weapons in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 03, 2024 09:18 AM IST

In two separate cases, police recovered a .32 bore pistol from a man in Dera Bassi and a country made pistol from two pedestrians in Zirakpur

Amid checking ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, police arrested two persons for possessing illegal weapons.

Both the accused were arrested and booked under the Arms Act. (iStock)
Both the accused were arrested and booked under the Arms Act. (iStock)

In the first case, Dera Bassi police arrested an Uttar Pradesh (UP) resident with a .32-bore pistol during checking of paying guest (PG) accommodations on Wednesday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The accused, identified as Uday Rana of Saharanpur, UP, was residing in a PG accommodation near Sukhmani College. Police recovered the weapon from an almirah in his room.

After the accused failed to produce an arms licence, he was arrested and booked under the Arms Act at the Dera Bassi police station.

In another case, Zirakpur police arrested two pedestrians after recovering a country-made pistol from them at a check post. The accused were identified as Sahilpreet Singh and Bobby Singh of Moga.

When police stopped the accused, who were carrying a bag, for checking, a weapon was recovered, following which they were arrested and booked under the Arms Act at the Zirakpur police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Two held with illegal weapons in Mohali
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On