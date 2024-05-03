Two held with illegal weapons in Mohali

Amid checking ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, police arrested two persons for possessing illegal weapons. Both the accused were arrested and booked under the Arms Act. (iStock)

In the first case, Dera Bassi police arrested an Uttar Pradesh (UP) resident with a .32-bore pistol during checking of paying guest (PG) accommodations on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Uday Rana of Saharanpur, UP, was residing in a PG accommodation near Sukhmani College. Police recovered the weapon from an almirah in his room.

After the accused failed to produce an arms licence, he was arrested and booked under the Arms Act at the Dera Bassi police station.

In another case, Zirakpur police arrested two pedestrians after recovering a country-made pistol from them at a check post. The accused were identified as Sahilpreet Singh and Bobby Singh of Moga.

When police stopped the accused, who were carrying a bag, for checking, a weapon was recovered, following which they were arrested and booked under the Arms Act at the Zirakpur police station.