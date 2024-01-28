Two home guards among three held for extortion in Y’nagar

The Yamunanagar police have arrested three men including two home guards for allegedly extorting ₹20,000 from a Uttar Pradesh man staying at a hotel on the eve of Republic Day. Superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said that they paid back the money after the matter reached with the police. (iStock)

The accused were identified as Kamal, Krishan and Rajkumar. They were presented before a court and sent to judicial custody, deputy superintendent of police Abhilaksh Joshi said on Saturday.

In his complaint victim Sumit Arora told police that he was staying at a private hotel after providing ID proof and was having alcohol in his room.

“Suddenly, three in police uniform including an inspector and a private individual barged into my room and started abusing and threatening me. The man in civil dress slapped me and one of them introduced himself as Saroha and offered help for settlement. ₹30k to 40k were sought and finally I paid ₹10k in cash and 10k through UPI,” he told the police.

The man further said that he managed to escape and spoke to media persons present at the parking.

Later, I received ₹15,000 in two instalments from a homeguard through UPI, he added.

A case was registered under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 384 (trial of persons previously convicted of offences against coinage, stamp-law or property) and 389 (suspension of sentence pending the appeal; release of appellant on bail)at HUDA Sector 17 police station on Friday.

Superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said that they paid back the money after the matter reached with the police.

On being asked about the role of an inspector, he said that the matter is under investigation and if his role comes under scanner, action will be taken accordingly.