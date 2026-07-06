Two Hoshiarpur jail officials held amid gangster video row

Police on Sunday arrested the additional superintendent and a warder of the Hoshiarpur Central Jail, along with 10 others, days after a gangster lodged in the prison levelled serious allegations of drug racket, assault and extortion against the jail staff through a video. The SIT, headed by an SP-rank official, found sufficient evidence against the two jail officials, leading to the arrests, said Hoshiarpur SSP Sandeep Kumar Malik. (HT)

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Malik said additional superintendent Harbhajan Singh and jail warder Ravinder Singh were arrested after a special investigation team (SIT) probed the video allegedly recorded from inside the prison by inmate Manpreet Singh, alias Manna.

In the video, which surfaced on social media on June 14, Manpreet, a resident of Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district, had alleged availability of drugs inside the prison, harassment by jail staff and demands for money. He also showed a packet, claiming it was crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ICE.

The video triggered a political controversy, with opposition leaders questioning the jail administration’s functioning and how an inmate in a high-security prison allegedly recorded and circulated such a video.

Springing into action, police constituted an SIT to investigate the matter and jail superintendent Satnam Singh was transferred with immediate effect.

In the video, Manpreet alleged that his life was under threat in the prison because he could not meet the staff’s demands. He had appealed to chief minister Bhagwant Mann to reform jails so that the prisoners became better human beings and not hardened criminals. He alleged that drugs were made available to prisoners if they paid the right price.

“The SIT, headed by an SP-rank official, found sufficient evidence against the jail official and the warder, leading to the arrests,” SSP Malik said.

Apart from the two officials, those arrested include Manpreet, several inmates brought on production warrants from the jail, and people allegedly helping them from outside.

Police said a mobile phone without a SIM card was recovered from Manpreet’s possession during a search inside the jail on June 14, following which an FIR was registered and he was arrested.

SSP Malik said police recovered several mobile phones during the investigation and found financial transactions involving lakhs. He said evidence showed the two jail officials received money and failed to perform their official duties. The exact purpose of the payments was still under investigation.

Police have also added provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act to the FIR against the two officials for their alleged involvement with the accused.

The SSP said investigation was ongoing and more arrests were possible. The two officials are to be produced before a court to seek their police remand for further questioning.