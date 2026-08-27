NFL owners and the league players' association finalized a new system for enforcing penalties for violations of on-field safety rules of emphasis in 2026. NFL, NFLPA set new penalties for repeat player safety violations

Beginning this season, players who commit three violations among five emphasized player health and safety categories will be suspended for one game. Teams with "excessive violations of health and safety rules" will face "increased financial penalties" starting this season.

Players who are fined for any single violation can reclaim half of the fine amount by avoiding additional infractions.

"The goal is simple: make the game safer by focusing discipline on the techniques most likely to result in player injury rather than players who make isolated mistakes during competition," the NFL and NFLPA said in a joint statement issued Wednesday from the league's annual meeting in Atlanta. "Beginning this season, we will place greater emphasis on five player health and safety rules violations: Hip Drop Tackle; Horse Collar Tackle; Launching; Hit on a Defenseless Player and Blindside Block.

"Players who commit three offenses in any of these categories during a season will be suspended for one game. Players who commit only one violation will receive 50% of their fine back at the end of the season."

All players will start with a clean slate in 2026, but violations in the five categories will carry over into future seasons.

Coaches must attend meetings with the NFL when players on their roster near suspension thresholds. The league announced that Ron Rivera, a former NFL head coach who played linebacker nine seasons in the league before coaching, will join the pool of former players who will oversee on-field player discipline appeals hearings.

In meetings during the offseason, both sides agreed on the importance of distinguishing between "isolated mistakes and repeated conduct that jeopardizes the health and safety of players."

In their statement Wednesday, the NFL and NFLPA underscored a shared responsibility for player safety.

"These changes focus on the techniques that create the greatest risk while ensuring player, coach, and club accountability. Together, we believe this approach will continue to make the game safer for all players," the statement read.

Field Level Media

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