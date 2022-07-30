Two hybrid terrorists held in Kupwara with 4 pistols, 10 grenades

Security forces on Friday arrested two hybrid militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, police said.

The arrested terrorists are Talib Ahmad Sheikh of Laderwan, Kupwara and Shameem Ahmad of Kawadi Laderwan. In a joint operation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and 28 Rashtriya Rifles, arrested two hybrid militants and recovered four pistols, eight pistol magazines, 130 pistol rounds and 10 hand grenades from them.

“Acting on a tip off that two terrorists associates affiliated with terrorist outfit LeT had entered Maidanpora area of Lolab to carry out terror-related activities, a joint cordon and search operation was launched in the area. During the course of the operation, a vehicle load carrier bearing registration number JK 09A-2324 was signalled to stop at the iron bridge in Maidanpora. Sensing security forces’ presence, the vehicle abruptly stopped short of the stop and two persons jumped out of the vehicle,” police spokesperson said.