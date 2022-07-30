Two hybrid terrorists held in Kupwara with 4 pistols, 10 grenades
Security forces on Friday arrested two hybrid militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, police said.
The arrested terrorists are Talib Ahmad Sheikh of Laderwan, Kupwara and Shameem Ahmad of Kawadi Laderwan. In a joint operation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and 28 Rashtriya Rifles, arrested two hybrid militants and recovered four pistols, eight pistol magazines, 130 pistol rounds and 10 hand grenades from them.
“Acting on a tip off that two terrorists associates affiliated with terrorist outfit LeT had entered Maidanpora area of Lolab to carry out terror-related activities, a joint cordon and search operation was launched in the area. During the course of the operation, a vehicle load carrier bearing registration number JK 09A-2324 was signalled to stop at the iron bridge in Maidanpora. Sensing security forces’ presence, the vehicle abruptly stopped short of the stop and two persons jumped out of the vehicle,” police spokesperson said.
-
Conman dupes 5-star hotel executive of ₹22 lakh, arrested
Mumbai: A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a sales manager of a five-star hotel, located near Mumbai airport of around ₹22 lakh. She accordingly sent her brother to go and meet Vasan. The victim's brother waited there for a while but as Vasan did not return, he tried calling his number and found it switched off. Jain then approached the Vile Parle police and filed a complaint.
-
Major Bengal cabinet, TMC organisational reshuffle in offing: Report
The TMC is likely to go in for a major organisational overhaul as well as a reshuffle of the state cabinet following the arrest of now-suspended senior party leader Partha Chatterjee in a multi-crore school jobs scam. On Thursday, Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had indicated that a cabinet reshuffle will take place shortly. Chatterjee was in charge of five key ministries, including industry, commerce and enterprises and parliamentary affairs.
-
Viveck gives insight in career in art and entertainment
Senior students of La Martiniere Girls' College were in for a pleasant surprise when film-maker, writer and actor Viveck Vaswani came calling to interact with them about various career opportunities related to art and entertainment field. Actor Viveck Vaswani shared the mantra of success with the girls.
-
Citizen participatory budget: Submit applications by October 10, says PMC commissioner
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has asked all the regional ward offices to start the process of inviting applications for the citizen participatory budget 2023-24 and submit it by October 10 this year. Pune Municipal Corporation had started the participatory budget in 2006-07, and there is a good response from people, said officials. Under the initiative, city residents can suggest civic works of up to Rs 5 lakh each in their respective electoral wards.
-
NCP, Congress leaders in Pune condemn Governor’s comments
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks on Mumbai triggered a massive controversy and Nationalist Congress Party and Congress party leaders in Pune on Saturday condemned his comments and demanded his resignation. NCP workers held agitations at Alka Talkies chowk on Saturday. NCP spokesperson, Pradip Deshmukh, said, “The governor has insulted the people of Maharashtra. He should take back his words. By making such controversial comments he is dividing the people here.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics