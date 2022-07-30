Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two hybrid terrorists held in Kupwara with 4 pistols, 10 grenades

Two hybrid terrorists held in Kupwara with 4 pistols, 10 grenades

chandigarh news
Published on Jul 30, 2022 03:15 AM IST
Security forces on Friday arrested two hybrid militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession
n a joint operation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and 28 Rashtriya Rifles, arrested two hybrid militants and recovered four pistols, eight pistol magazines, 130 pistol rounds and 10 hand grenades from them (Representative Image/HT File)
n a joint operation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and 28 Rashtriya Rifles, arrested two hybrid militants and recovered four pistols, eight pistol magazines, 130 pistol rounds and 10 hand grenades from them (Representative Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Security forces on Friday arrested two hybrid militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, police said.

The arrested terrorists are Talib Ahmad Sheikh of Laderwan, Kupwara and Shameem Ahmad of Kawadi Laderwan. In a joint operation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and 28 Rashtriya Rifles, arrested two hybrid militants and recovered four pistols, eight pistol magazines, 130 pistol rounds and 10 hand grenades from them.

“Acting on a tip off that two terrorists associates affiliated with terrorist outfit LeT had entered Maidanpora area of Lolab to carry out terror-related activities, a joint cordon and search operation was launched in the area. During the course of the operation, a vehicle load carrier bearing registration number JK 09A-2324 was signalled to stop at the iron bridge in Maidanpora. Sensing security forces’ presence, the vehicle abruptly stopped short of the stop and two persons jumped out of the vehicle,” police spokesperson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Conman dupes 5-star hotel executive of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22 lakh, arrested

    Conman dupes 5-star hotel executive of 22 lakh, arrested

    Mumbai: A 48-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a sales manager of a five-star hotel, located near Mumbai airport of around ₹22 lakh. She accordingly sent her brother to go and meet Vasan. The victim's brother waited there for a while but as Vasan did not return, he tried calling his number and found it switched off. Jain then approached the Vile Parle police and filed a complaint.

  • West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacts with state Minister Firhad Hakim as she visits to watch the preparation of matyers' Day celebration Rally of TMC Party, in Kolkata on July 20.

    Major Bengal cabinet, TMC organisational reshuffle in offing: Report

    The TMC is likely to go in for a major organisational overhaul as well as a reshuffle of the state cabinet following the arrest of now-suspended senior party leader Partha Chatterjee in a multi-crore school jobs scam. On Thursday, Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had indicated that a cabinet reshuffle will take place shortly. Chatterjee was in charge of five key ministries, including industry, commerce and enterprises and parliamentary affairs.

  • Film maker and actor Viveck Vaswani interacting with students of La Martiniere Girls’ College, Lucknow

    Viveck gives insight in career in art and entertainment

    Senior students of La Martiniere Girls' College were in for a pleasant surprise when film-maker, writer and actor Viveck Vaswani came calling to interact with them about various career opportunities related to art and entertainment field. Actor Viveck Vaswani shared the mantra of success with the girls.

  • Many people are actively participating in the process. Though they are suggesting works, there is no proper system to verify whether the work is undertaken or not. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Citizen participatory budget: Submit applications by October 10, says PMC commissioner

    Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has asked all the regional ward offices to start the process of inviting applications for the citizen participatory budget 2023-24 and submit it by October 10 this year. Pune Municipal Corporation had started the participatory budget in 2006-07, and there is a good response from people, said officials. Under the initiative, city residents can suggest civic works of up to Rs 5 lakh each in their respective electoral wards.

  • Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (Hindustan Times)

    NCP, Congress leaders in Pune condemn Governor’s comments

    Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks on Mumbai triggered a massive controversy and Nationalist Congress Party and Congress party leaders in Pune on Saturday condemned his comments and demanded his resignation. NCP workers held agitations at Alka Talkies chowk on Saturday. NCP spokesperson, Pradip Deshmukh, said, “The governor has insulted the people of Maharashtra. He should take back his words. By making such controversial comments he is dividing the people here.”

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out