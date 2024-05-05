 Two Karnal natives caught with illegal weapon, 5 cartridges in Mohali - Hindustan Times
Two Karnal natives caught with illegal weapon, 5 cartridges in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 05, 2024 08:26 AM IST

While on a patrol near Christian School in Kharar, the Mohali CIA staff got a tip-off that the accused, carrying a weapon, were coming from Mohali side to Shivjot Enclave in a white Mahindra Scorpio

The Mohali CIA staff on Friday arrested two men after recovering an illegal weapon, along with five live cartridges, from their custody in Kharar.

The accused were identified as Bunty, 26, and Ajay Kandola alias Sethi, 26, both residents of Karnal, Haryana.
The accused were identified as Bunty, 26, and Ajay Kandola alias Sethi, 26, both residents of Karnal, Haryana. (HT Photo)

The accused were identified as Bunty, 26, and Ajay Kandola alias Sethi, 26, both residents of Karnal, Haryana.

While on a patrol near Christian School in Kharar, the CIA staff got a tip-off that the accused, carrying a weapon, were coming from Mohali side to Shivjot Enclave in a white Mahindra Scorpio.

A CIA team intercepted the vehicle and on searching it, recovered a country-made .32 bore pistol with five live cartridges from their possession, following which they were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Kharar City police station.

During interrogation, it was revealed that both the accused were previously booked for rioting, wrongful restraint, illegal possession of arms and criminal intimidation by Karnal police on February 27, following a brawl with a group of boys in Civil Lines area of Karnal.

According to officials familiar with the case, both the accused, carrying the weapon for their safety after their previous brawl, were out on bail and were looking to rent a flat in Shivjot Enclave area. The accused were produced before a local court that remanded them for two days. While the police are yet to ascertain the source of the weapon recovered from the accused, cops denied their links with any gang.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Two Karnal natives caught with illegal weapon, 5 cartridges in Mohali
Follow Us On