Two killed in Hansi road mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 11, 2025 09:10 AM IST

The deceased have been identified as Naveen Kumar, 30, of Siwani and Manjeet, 22, of Dhana Khurd village in Hansi. A spokesman of Hansi police said that the incident took place when the truck driver tried to overtake the car and hit it from the rear.

Two persons were killed when a truck rammed into a car near Hajampur village in Hisar’s Hansi on Wednesday night, said the police.

Two persons were killed when a truck rammed into a car near Hajampur village in Hisar’s Hansi on Wednesday night, said the police. (Representational image)
Two persons were killed when a truck rammed into a car near Hajampur village in Hisar's Hansi on Wednesday night, said the police. (Representational image)

The deceased have been identified as Naveen Kumar, 30, of Siwani and Manjeet, 22, of Dhana Khurd village in Hansi. A spokesman of Hansi police said that the incident took place when the truck driver tried to overtake the car and hit it from the rear.

“Both the car occupants were trapped inside after the mishap. The passersby broke the windowpanes and took them out. They were rushed to civil hospital, Hansi, where doctors declared them brought dead,” the spokesman added.

He further said that the truck driver managed to flee from the spot and efforts are on to nab him. The truck driver was booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

