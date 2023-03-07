Two Ludhiana residents fall prey to snatchers

Snatching incidents continue unabated in the city as two more city residents fell prey to miscreants on Sunday. Two Ludhiana residents fell prey to snatchers in the city. (HT File)

In the first incident Honsla Parshad, 50, of Gandhi Nagar, allegedly lost his mobile phone to a bike-borne snatcher near Nanak Nagar on Sunday. The complainant, however, chased down the accused and nabbed him with the help of passers-by.

The accused was later handed over to the police.

Sharing further details, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Santokh Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh of Karabara.

A case under sections 379-B (snatching) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Daresi police station against the accused. The ASI added that a mobile has been recovered from the accused’s possession. Police have also impounded the bike allegedly used in the crime.

Two miscreants, meanwhile, targeted a 56-year-old man and made away with his gold chain. The Moti Nagar police lodged a first information report (FIR) against the unidentified accused.

The complainant Khushwant Singh, 56, of Basant Avenue, told police that he was returning home from Samrala Chowk on his bike at the time of the incident. Upon reaching Cheema Chowk, two bike-borne men turned up at the spot and snatched his gold chain. The accused managed to escape.

ASI Sahib Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the complainant jotted down the registration number of the accused’s vehicle. Police are trying to trace the accused. A case under sections 379-B (2) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered against unidentified accused.