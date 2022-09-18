Two Ludhiana residents lose 5.35 lakh to fraudsters

Four people have been booked in separate cases for duping two city residents of a total of ₹5.35 lakh.

In the first case, three people have been booked for duping a resident of New Shimlapuri of ₹3.5 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Gurmukh Singh, Afreen and Adveek Sharma of West Bengal.

The victim, Karaj Singh, told police that he had received a WhatsApp call from an international number in April from a person claiming to be his neighbour’s . He said the caller won his trust by telling him that he had transferred ₹24 lakh in cash into his account for the purchase of a plot, for which he also a sent a receipt.

Hours later, he received another call from the fraudster, claiming that he has plans to visit India and needs ₹3.5 lakh to purchase air tickets.

The complainant added that he trusted the caller and transferred money into his account. But, the person stopped taking his calls, following which he realised that he had been duped.

The Shimlapuri police have registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Section 66 D of Information and Technology Act.

Also, a resident of Bihar has been booked for cheating a man from Boothgarh Jattan village of ₹1.5 lakh.

The Koomkalan police lodged an FIR for cheating agains the accused identified as Chinky Kumari.

The complainant, Daljeet Singh, said that on May 19, he received a WhatsApp call from an international number and the caller claimed to be his relative Vicky who is settled abroad. The accused won Daljeet’s trust by telling him that he had deposited ₹6 lakh into his account.

However, the accused later stated that he needs money urgently and asked Daljeet to transfer ₹1.5 lakh into his account, which he did. But, he later realised that he had been duped.

Police identified the accused through the bank account in which the money was transferred.

Kumari has been booked under Section 420 (Cheating) of IPC and Section 66 D of Information and Technology Act.