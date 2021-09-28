Two men involved in 50 cases of snatching land in Chandigarh Police net

Chandigarh Police’s operations cell has caught two Uttar Pradesh men for their involvement in at least 50 cases of snatching and burglaries in the tricity, with most incidents taking place in Mohali.

The accused are Mohan Giri, 23, who had been living in Mohali’s Abhipur, and Nekpal, 32, from whom two stolen gold chains and 34 mobile phones have been recovered. They were arrested from a naka installed in Manimajra on Tuesday.

Suja of Chandigarh’s Sector 47 had on August 5 complained that she was targeted by two men when she had gone for a morning walk. They came on a bike and took away my gold chain, she had told the police.

The police have recovered a gold chain broken in two parts from them, besides another chain believed to be stolen from Saroj. A native of Himachal Pradesh, Saroj was attacked when she was returning home from a park in Sector 34 recently.

Mohan was also arrested in June 2013 for two cases of theft registered at the Kharar City police station. He was declared a proclaimed offender in July 2017 after he stopped appearing in the court.