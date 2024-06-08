 Two minor girls raped in Udhampur, accused held - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two minor girls raped in Udhampur, accused held

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jun 08, 2024 10:50 PM IST

“Udhampur police nabbed two rape accused identified as Dalip Kumar and Ravinder Kumar, residents of Panchound, within 24 hours of the occurrence of the offence, who were accused of raping two minor girls of Ramnagar,” said a police spokesperson.

Police on Saturday arrested two accused, who allegedly raped two minor girls in Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district, officials said.

Police on Saturday arrested two accused, who allegedly raped two minor girls in Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district, officials said. (Representational image)
Police on Saturday arrested two accused, who allegedly raped two minor girls in Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district, officials said. (Representational image)

“Udhampur police nabbed two rape accused identified as Dalip Kumar and Ravinder Kumar, residents of Panchound, within 24 hours of the occurrence of the offence, who were accused of raping two minor girls of Ramnagar,” said a police spokesperson.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

On Friday the victims were returning to their homes from school picnic when they were raped by the two accused persons in nearby jungle area of Chatrari, he added.

After committing the offence, both the accused fled from the spot.

On this information, case FIR No. 62/2024 was registered under relevant sections of law at Ramnagar police station.

A police team rushed to the spot and recovered both the girls, who were found in an unconscious condition from the jungle.

Both the girls were shifted to Sub-District Hospital in Ramnagar and police teams were dispatched to different suspected locations for raids to arrest the accused persons.

Subsequently, a police team succeeded in arresting both the accused.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered against the duo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Two minor girls raped in Udhampur, accused held
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On