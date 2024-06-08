Two minor girls raped in Udhampur, accused held

Police on Saturday arrested two accused, who allegedly raped two minor girls in Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district, officials said. Police on Saturday arrested two accused, who allegedly raped two minor girls in Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district, officials said. (Representational image)

“Udhampur police nabbed two rape accused identified as Dalip Kumar and Ravinder Kumar, residents of Panchound, within 24 hours of the occurrence of the offence, who were accused of raping two minor girls of Ramnagar,” said a police spokesperson.

On Friday the victims were returning to their homes from school picnic when they were raped by the two accused persons in nearby jungle area of Chatrari, he added.

After committing the offence, both the accused fled from the spot.

On this information, case FIR No. 62/2024 was registered under relevant sections of law at Ramnagar police station.

A police team rushed to the spot and recovered both the girls, who were found in an unconscious condition from the jungle.

Both the girls were shifted to Sub-District Hospital in Ramnagar and police teams were dispatched to different suspected locations for raids to arrest the accused persons.

Subsequently, a police team succeeded in arresting both the accused.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered against the duo.