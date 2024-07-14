 Two minors gang-raped in Panchkula, main accused arrested - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jul 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two minors gang-raped in Panchkula, main accused arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 14, 2024 07:40 AM IST

According to police, the girls had stepped out for a walk on Friday night, when they ran into four male friends; the youths took them to a colony in Panchkula’s Sector 16, where they allegedly drugged the girls and took turns to rape them

Two minor girls were allegedly drugged and gang-raped in Sector 16 on Friday.

Two minor girls were allegedly drugged and gang-raped in Panchkula’s Sector 16 after going out for a night walk. (HT Photo)
Two minor girls were allegedly drugged and gang-raped in Panchkula’s Sector 16 after going out for a night walk. (HT Photo)

According to police, the girls had stepped out for a walk on Friday night, when they ran into four male friends. The youths took them to a colony in Sector 16, where they allegedly drugged the girls and took turns to rape them. CCTV cameras on the road captured two of the accused taking one of the minors with them.

After a police complaint, a case was registered at the Sector 14 police station. Launching a probe, police swiftly arrested the main accused, Rohit, 22, while a manhunt is underway to nab the three co-accused.

Police officials said Rohit was previously also arrested in connection with a snatching case in the Chandimandir police station area in 2022 and was currently out on bail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Two minors gang-raped in Panchkula, main accused arrested
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On