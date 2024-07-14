Two minors gang-raped in Panchkula, main accused arrested

Two minor girls were allegedly drugged and gang-raped in Sector 16 on Friday. Two minor girls were allegedly drugged and gang-raped in Panchkula’s Sector 16 after going out for a night walk. (HT Photo)

According to police, the girls had stepped out for a walk on Friday night, when they ran into four male friends. The youths took them to a colony in Sector 16, where they allegedly drugged the girls and took turns to rape them. CCTV cameras on the road captured two of the accused taking one of the minors with them.

After a police complaint, a case was registered at the Sector 14 police station. Launching a probe, police swiftly arrested the main accused, Rohit, 22, while a manhunt is underway to nab the three co-accused.

Police officials said Rohit was previously also arrested in connection with a snatching case in the Chandimandir police station area in 2022 and was currently out on bail.