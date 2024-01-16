Two minors held for gangrape in Jalandhar

Jalandhar : Two minors have been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Jalandhar on Monday. Two minors have been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Jalandhar on Monday.

Accused, who have been booked under Sections 376D of the IPC and other sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, were also accused of video graphing the whole incident.

SHO, division number 1 police station, Sukhbir Singh said they received the complaint from victim’s father, a migrant labourer, that he received a video on his mobile phone in which the accused were seen assaulting her sexually.

“The complainant told the matter came to light only after the video surfaced online. On asking the victim, she told her parents that two minors residing in the nearby areas abducted her a month ago and committed the crime before threatening her,” the SHO said.

He added both the accused have been arrested and the video has been taken into possession to check its veracity.