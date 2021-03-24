Two months on, only 50% health workers receive jab in Chandigarh

Even though more than two months have passed since the vaccination drive for health-care workers began, Chandigarh has been able to inoculate only 50% of them.

On Tuesday, 150 health workers were inoculated with the first dose.

A similar trend is also being witnessed among front-line workers from the police and the municipal corporation; only 125 received the jab on Tuesday.

Vaccine hesitancy among priority groups including health workers is slowing the speed of the drive, even though more vaccination facilities are being created to accommodate more beneficiaries.

Currently, more than 50 vaccination centres have been opened in the city with the capacity to inoculate more than 7,000 people, but not more than 2,500 have come forward. These include health workers, frontline workers, senior citizens and comorbid groups aged between 45 to 59.

So far, 67,782 doses have been administered, including 26,354 residents above the age of 60. Among the health workers, 50% of the 28,759 targeted beneficiaries have been inoculated. Similarly among the front-line workers, 57% of the 14,173 targeted have received the jab. Only 3,330 persons from the comorbid group have been inoculated.

Dr VK Nagpal, joint director of the UT health department, said that the health workers were being motivated to take the jab and a special camp would be organised for them.

“By the end of this month, we target to cover more than 20% workers through special drives. We will organise doubt-clearing as well as vaccination drive this month for the same,” Dr Nagpal said.