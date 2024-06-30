Two more Pak-backed drug cartels busted, six held with 8kg heroin in Amritsar

Punjab police busted two more Pakistan-backed drug smuggling rackets with the arrest of six persons after recovering 8kg heroin and three pistols from their possession, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday. The accused in police custody in Amritsar on Saturday. (HT photo)

Both the intelligence-led operations were executed by the Amritsar Rural Police.

The development comes a day after the Amritsar Commissionerate Police had busted two cross-border drug smuggling cartels being operated by Pakistan-based smugglers with the arrest of three drug traffickers after recovering 9.2kg heroin (8.2kg+1kg) from their possession.

Yadav said that acting on a tip-off that two persons on their motorcycle were going to deliver a drug consignment, Police teams from Amritsar Rural intercepted them near a brick kiln at Bachiwind village.

After apprehending both the smugglers identified as Gurbhej Singh and Jaskaran Singh, both residents of Manj village in Amritsar, the police recovered 6kg heroin and three pistols, including one 9mm Glock and two .32 bore pistols, from their possession and also impounded their motorcycle, he said.

A case has been registered under Sections 21(C), 25 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Lopoke police station.

In another operation, the Amritsar rural police arrested four persons, including a father and son duo, while they were cracking a deal of a 2kg heroin consignment near Nurpur village in the jurisdiction of Lopoke police station.

The arrested persons, who were delivering the drug consignment, have been identified as Balbir Singh and his son Aakashdeep Singh, both residents of Kohali in Amritsar. While, other two arrested persons, who were supposed to receive the consignment, have been identified as Philpus and Jobanjit Singh, both residents of Mulechak village in Amritsar.

Apart from recovering 2kg heroin, Police have recovered ₹30,000 drug money from their possession and impounded their scooter and motorcycle.

In this regard, a case has been registered under Sections 21 (C), 25, 27 (A) and 29 of the NDPS Act at Lopoke police station.

The DGP said that investigations are ongoing to establish backwards and forward linkages in both cases.

Sharing more details, SSP (Amritsar Rural) Satinder Singh said that as per preliminary investigations, all the arrested accused persons in both cases were directly in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers, who were supplying drugs across the border via drones.

“Further investigations are being conducted to unearth the whole network of drug suppliers, dealers and their buyers. Efforts are being made to ascertain the total amount of narcotics procured by the arrested accused persons to date,” said the SSP.