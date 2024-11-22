Two of Landa gang arrested after shootout in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Two gangsters associated with Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, were arrested following a shootout with the police in which more than 50 shots were fired on the outskirts of Pholriwal village in Jalandhar district on Friday. One of the two injured gangsters following a shootout with the police on the outskirts of Pholriwal village in Jalandhar on Friday. (HT Photo)

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said both the gangsters and two police personnel involved in the operation were suffered bullet injuries in the crossfire. The police recovered seven weapons along with six magazines and six cartridges from the gangsters.

The weapons and ammunition seized from the gangsters after the encounter in Jalandhar on Friday. (HT Photo)

Both the gangsters and the two police personnel are under medical observation.

Jaskaran Singh, alias Karan, a resident of Bheekha Nangal in Kartarpur and Fatehdeep Singh, alias Pardeep Saini, of Mohalla Thanedaara at Mehli Gate in Phagwara were arrested in connection with a case registered at the Sadar police station in Jalandhar.

DGP Yadav said that following an intel input about the presence of criminals associated with the Landa gang in the Jalandhar commissionerate area, police teams launched an extensive operation and traced their location near Pholriwal village.

“During the high-stakes chase, the gangsters opened fire on the police teams, prompting retaliation,” Yadav said, adding that during the exchange of fire both the accused and the two police officers suffered bullet injuries.

“Over 50 shots were fired from both the sides during the operation,” he said.

One of the two police personnel injured in the shootout in Jalandhar district on Friday. (HT Photo)

Meanwhile, Jalandhar commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said that arrested individuals were involved in heinous crimes, including extortion, murder and attempt to murder.

“The accused were instrumental in providing logistical support to other gang members and supplying weapons to criminal outfits,” he said.

Preliminary investigation showed both the gangsters were in touch with Landa and were hatching a conspiracy to eliminate two people belonging to their rival gang.