Two Pakistani drones shot down by BSF, 10kg of heroin recovered

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot down two drones in two separate incidents in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts, foiling the cross-border drug-smuggling attempt, on Monday night. A total of 10kg of heroin was recovered from both drones, a BSF spokesperson said on Tuesday.

In the first incident, the women’s squad of the Border Security Force foiled a cross-border drug-smuggling attempt in the Amritsar district by shooting down a drone, which was flying from Pakistan into India with 3.1 kg of narcotics, officials said.

The personnel fired at the drone at 10.47 pm on Monday after they noticed it entering Indian territory near Chaharpur village, 40km north of Amritsar city.

During the search operation, the BSF recovered a partially damaged hexacopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle, with six rotors. The drone, weighing 18kg, was carrying 3.1kg of narcotics wrapped in white polythene attached underneath it.

“Alert personnel of the BSF were once again able to capture a drone and foil a smuggling attempt. The drone was shot down by women personnel,” the spokesperson said.

BSF constables Preeti and Bhagya Shree were felicitated by the BSF deputy inspector general (DIG), Gurdaspur range, Prabhakar Joshi, on Tuesday morning.

In the second incident in the Tarn Taran district, BSF downed another drone carrying 7.5kg of heroin.

According to the BSF spokesperson, on Monday at about 10:05 pm, their troops deployed at the border heard a buzzing sound of a suspected drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area falling near village Kalash Havelian in Tarn Taran district. “As per drill, the troops tried to intercept the suspected drone by firing. A bullet hit the drone, due to which it fell to the ground. The whole area was cordoned off and police and concerned agencies were informed,” he said.

“During a thorough search, the team of BSF and Punjab police recovered one hexacopter, weighing approximately 20 kgs, in partially damaged condition along with one packet of narcotics suspected to be heroin (Gross weight approximately 7.5 kg), which was lying in a farming field on own side of border fencing near village Kalash Havelian,” he said.

On November 25, BSF personnel shot down a China-made quadcopter, DJI Matrice 300 RTK, that entered Indian territory from Pakistan near Daoke village in Amritsar district.

There has been an increase in the movement of Pakistani drones at the Punjab border with 250 spotted so far this year, whereas the figure was 100 in 2021.