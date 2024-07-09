Two rape cases in 24 hrs in Doraha

Two cases of rape have been reported from Doraha after two minor girls filed two separate cases on Monday. The Doraha police lodged two separate cases against two accused. In the second case, the Doraha police booked a Sahnewal resident for raping a 17-year-old co-worker on the pretext of helping her in securing a job for her. (iStock)

In the first case, the Doraha Police booked a village Dhamot Kalan resident for raping a 15-and-a-half-year-old girl after taking her to a dhaba in Sahnewal.

The FIR has been lodged following the complaint of the mother of the victim. The complainant stated that her daughter is pursuing English speaking course from Doraha. Her daughter came in contact with the accused when she went to a shop to get her Aadhaar card updated. The complainant added that the accused took her daughter to a dhaba in Sahnewal and raped her.

After returning home her daughter narrated the whole incident to her.

Sub-inspector Rajwant Kaur stated that an FIR under section 64 (1) of BNS, sections 4 and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

In the second case, the Doraha police booked a Sahnewal resident for raping a 17-year-old co-worker on the pretext of helping her in securing a job for her.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim. The complainant stated that her daughter works in a garment shop. The accused is her co-worker. The accused lured her daughter of securing a better job for her and took her to a hotel room, where the accused raped her.

Sub-inspector Rajwant Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 64 (1) of BNS and 4 of POCSO Act has been lodged against the accused. The accused is yet to be arrested.