Two sisters found dead under mysterious circumstances at home in Ambala slum

Two minor sisters were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house in the Valmiki Basti of Ambala City on Wednesday morning, police said.

The bodies of Yogita, 11, and Anamika, 6, were found by their elder brother, Sourabh, near the stairs of their house in the slum area around 9am, the police said.

Sourabh said that their parents, both daily-wagers, had left for work early in the morning and he had returned to pick up his mobile phone when he found the bodies.

He alerted neighbours, who informed the police. Soon after, the children’s parents also arrived.

The police began investigation and sent the bodies to the local civil hospital for autopsy.

Police sources said that a man has been detained after Sourabh alleged that he had been threatening the family over a monetary dispute.