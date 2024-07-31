 Two sisters found dead under mysterious circumstances at home in Ambala slum - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
Two sisters found dead under mysterious circumstances at home in Ambala slum

ByBhavey Nagpal
Jul 31, 2024 02:19 PM IST

Victims, aged 11 and six years, are daughters of daily-wagers; their son claimed they had monetary dispute with a man, who has been detained.

Two minor sisters were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house in the Valmiki Basti of Ambala City on Wednesday morning, police said.

Two minor sisters were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house in the Valmiki Basti of Ambala City on Wednesday morning. (Representational photo)
The bodies of Yogita, 11, and Anamika, 6, were found by their elder brother, Sourabh, near the stairs of their house in the slum area around 9am, the police said.

Sourabh said that their parents, both daily-wagers, had left for work early in the morning and he had returned to pick up his mobile phone when he found the bodies.

He alerted neighbours, who informed the police. Soon after, the children’s parents also arrived.

The police began investigation and sent the bodies to the local civil hospital for autopsy.

Police sources said that a man has been detained after Sourabh alleged that he had been threatening the family over a monetary dispute.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Two sisters found dead under mysterious circumstances at home in Ambala slum
© 2024 HindustanTimes
