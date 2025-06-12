Two unauthorised clinics raided in Panipat, owners booked for illegal medical practice

Karnal: The Panipat police have registered two separate FIRs after the Chief Minister’s Flying Squad raided two clinics operating without valid licenses or medical certifications. The team discovered a large stock of allopathic and injectable medicines inside the clinic, some labeled under the name of a Dr S Khan. (HT File)

In the first case, Shabir Ali, a local resident, was booked at the Model Town police station under Sections 18(a)(i) and 18(c) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, Section 34 of the National Medical Commission Act, and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the complaint filed by Vishal, a medical officer at the general hospital, a raid was conducted at SK Clinic in the 8 Marla area based on a tip-off received by the Civil Surgeon, Panipat. The team found Shabir Ali seated in the doctor’s chair inside the clinic. When questioned, Ali claimed he was running the clinic. The name of Dr Kajal, BAMS—reportedly his daughter—was displayed on the clinic board, but Ali said she got married in November 2024 and now lives in Saharanpur.

The team discovered a large stock of allopathic and injectable medicines inside the clinic, some labeled under the name of a Dr S Khan. Ali failed to produce any valid medical degree or license to justify his practice.

In the second case, Devender, another local resident and owner of Dev EH Hospital and Medical Institute near Deswal Chowk, was booked at the Old Industrial police station under similar sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, National Medical Commission Act, and the BNS.

Panipat deputy chief medical officer Subash Galawat stated in his complaint that Devender presented certificates claiming a BEMS (Bachelor of Electropathy Medicine Surgery) degree and registration with the Electronomopathy Medical Council, Panchkula.

However, the raiding team verified that these documents were not legally recognised for medical practice. The FIR further notes that the legitimacy and authority of the mentioned councils to issue such credentials need to be examined by appropriate regulatory bodies.

Both individuals are now under investigation for unauthorised and potentially dangerous medical practice.