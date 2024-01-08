Two wanted drug peddlers held in Doda

Two ”notorious“ drug peddlers were detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Sunday, police said. Surinder Kumar of Chakrabhati and Mohd Sohail alias “Ganja” of Bhaderwah have been booked under the PSA for their alleged involvement in illicit drug trafficking and lodged in Bhaderwah district jail, a police spokesperson said. “Both the individuals being habitual offenders were a serious threat to the local youth and their detention under the PSA will act as deterrence to the criminals and drug smugglers still at large,” police said (iStock)

A number of cases were registered against the “wanted” duo in different police stations of the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range, he said. Kumar was booked in three cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at police stations in Batote, Doda and Banihal between 2021 and 2023, Sohail was wanted in two cases registered under the NDPS Act at the Bhaderwah police station last year, the officer said. “Both the individuals being habitual offenders were a serious threat to the local youth and their detention under the PSA will act as deterrence to the criminals and drug smugglers still at large,” he added.