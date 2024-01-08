close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two wanted drug peddlers held in Doda

Two wanted drug peddlers held in Doda

ByPress Trust of India, Jammu
Jan 08, 2024 06:16 AM IST

Surinder Kumar of Chakrabhati and Mohd Sohail alias “Ganja” of Bhaderwah have been booked under the PSA for their alleged involvement in illicit drug trafficking and lodged in Bhaderwah district jail, a police spokesperson said

Two ”notorious“ drug peddlers were detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Sunday, police said. Surinder Kumar of Chakrabhati and Mohd Sohail alias “Ganja” of Bhaderwah have been booked under the PSA for their alleged involvement in illicit drug trafficking and lodged in Bhaderwah district jail, a police spokesperson said.

“Both the individuals being habitual offenders were a serious threat to the local youth and their detention under the PSA will act as deterrence to the criminals and drug smugglers still at large,” police said (iStock)
“Both the individuals being habitual offenders were a serious threat to the local youth and their detention under the PSA will act as deterrence to the criminals and drug smugglers still at large,” police said (iStock)

A number of cases were registered against the “wanted” duo in different police stations of the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range, he said. Kumar was booked in three cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at police stations in Batote, Doda and Banihal between 2021 and 2023, Sohail was wanted in two cases registered under the NDPS Act at the Bhaderwah police station last year, the officer said. “Both the individuals being habitual offenders were a serious threat to the local youth and their detention under the PSA will act as deterrence to the criminals and drug smugglers still at large,” he added.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out