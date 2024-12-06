Two workers charred to death in Panipat yarn factory blaze

Two workers were charred to death, while three were injured when a short circuit sparked off a fire in a yarn factory at Israna in Panipat district on Thursday night. Two workers were charred to death, while three were injured when a short circuit sparked off a fire in a yarn factory at Israna in Panipat district on Thursday night. (Representational photo)

The deceased were identified as Sumit Kumar, 32, and Tasmil Ahmed, 30, both local residents.

Officials said the incident occurred around midnight at the factory that was set up two decades ago. They said soon after the blaze was reported, fire tenders from Panipat and Sonepat were rushed to the spot .

While most of the workers managed to escape, five of them were trapped inside of which two died.

Three of the injured were rushed to NC Medical College at Israna from where two were referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.

Police said the bodies were taken to the civil hospital in Panipat for autopsy and family members informed.