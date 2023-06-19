2 drown while cleaning tank in Fatehabad

Two persons drowned to death while cleaning the waterworks tank at Dhani Khasa Pathana village in Fatehabad on Monday, the police said. Two persons drowned to death while cleaning the waterworks tank at Dhani Khasa Pathana village in Fatehabad on Monday, the police said. (Representational image)

The deceased have been identified as Aatam Prakash, 35, and Rajesh, 32, of the same village. They were working under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam at the waterworks.

A spokesman of Fatehabad village said the duo was cleaning the tank and Prakash slipped and fell into the waterworks tank and Rajesh jumped into the tank to save him.

“Both of them did not know how to swim and drowned. A passerby saw a body floating on the water and raised the alarm. The villagers fished them out and rushed them to the community health centre, Bhuna, where doctors declared them brought dead,” the spokesman added.

The police have initiated an investigation under Section 174 of the CrPC.

