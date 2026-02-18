Two years after suicide, six booked for abetment in Mohali

Nearly two years after a 29-year-old man died by suicide at his rented accommodation in Baltana, Zirakpur police have booked six persons for abetment of suicide following forensic confirmation of a suicide note. Acting on the FSL report and the complainant’s updated statement, Zirakpur police have now registered an FIR under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC against six accused. (HT File)

The victim was found hanging on March 20, 2024. At the time, police initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC and recorded the death as “natural and sudden” after the family said they did not wish to pursue legal action.

However, on March 25, 2024, the family submitted a handwritten suicide note allegedly left by the deceased. In the note, he mentioned his final wishes regarding his bank balance of over ₹8 lakh and other assets, and named certain individuals whom he held responsible for his distress.

The victim’s brother, a government employee at PGI Chandigarh, lodged a formal complaint on February 16, 2026, seeking action in the case. According to the complaint, the deceased had joined a pharmaceutical company in Mani Majra as a manager in December 2021. His brother alleged that instead of being assigned managerial duties, he was made to perform menial tasks and was terminated within four days.

The complainant further alleged that defamatory messages about the victim were circulated in a professional “pharma association” group, damaging his reputation and resulting in the loss of subsequent employment at another firm.

Family members claimed that despite approaching the Chandigarh Police and filing civil recovery suits, no decisive action was taken, leaving the victim under severe mental stress.

The investigation remained pending awaiting forensic examination of the suicide note. The document was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Mohali for handwriting analysis, which confirmed that the handwriting matched that of the deceased.

Acting on the FSL report and the complainant’s updated statement, Zirakpur police have now registered an FIR under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC against six accused – Arun Kumar, Rahul Agarwal, Parv Goyal, Naveen, Manoj Kumar and Vishal Agarwal.

Police officials said further investigation is underway and appropriate action will be taken as per law.