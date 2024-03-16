Two years of AAP govt: Punjab’s fight against corruption on course

The vigilance bureau has arrested nearly 600 people, including 12 senior politicians and bureaucrats, since its anti-corruption drive was launched soon after the AAP government took charge two years ago. The VB filed a chargesheet against Punjab Police deputy inspector general Inderbir Singh, while cases of two more IPS officers are being investigated. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

They include former Congress ministers OP Soni, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Sundar Sham Arora and former MLAs Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, Satkar Kaur Gehri besides sitting AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfattah. Politicians, such as Sangat Singh Gilzian, Manpreet Singh Badal, Captain Sandeep Sandhu, Bharat Inder Singh Chahal, were booked but not arrested as they got relief from courts. Nearly 100 inquires are on against politicians, including Brahm Mohindra, Vijay Inder Singla, Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Balbir Singh Sidhu.

The VB unearthed the foodgrain transportation scam, the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) plot scam, transport department illegal verification scam besides the forest department scam. It acted against IAS officer Sanjay Popli besides irregularities by senior police officers, including AIGs Malwinder Singh Sidhu and Ashish Kapoor, and arrested Punjab chief town planner Pankaj Bawa. Field officers from the police, health and revenue department were also arrested.

In all, the VB has registered 219 trap cases and caught 274 people red-handed accepting bribes since the AAP government took charge. It registered 277 cases of other corrupt activities and arrested 308 accused, while 11 were arrested in 17 disproportionate asset cases.

The VB is pursuing the case of power purchase agreements signed during the SAD-BJP regime from 2007-17.

“There are clear instructions from the government not to spare anyone who indulges in corruption. The results of the drive show people have became vigilant and are helping the VB catch the accused,” said a bureau spokesman.

A proactive VB triggered resentment in a section of civil servants. Some PCS officers even went on strike last year when their colleague was booked.

The VB has, however, yet to probe the Aam Aadmi Party’s allegations that led to the registering of an FIR against the BJP for purchasing AAP MLAs. The much-hyped case remains unresolved.

When contacted, VB director Varinder Kumar said the bureau is a professional body and takes up cases on merit. “The VB is working hard to nail the corrupt and to rein in corruption,” he said.

The anti-corruption helpline has led to arrest of 80 people so far, while inquiries are underway in many cases. (See box)