Two-phase elections for exiled Tibetan govt on February 1, April 26

The Exile Tibetan community will elect a new Sikyong (political leader) and 18th Parliament in the upcoming general elections to be held in two phases on February 1 and April 26. While the voter’s registration will begin on October 8 and is scheduled to conclude by November 8, the preliminary election will be held on February 1, 2026, and the final election will be held on April 26, 2026. (File)

The Central election commission of Dharamshala-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the upcoming 2025–2026 elections of the Sikyong and the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. Chief election commissioner Lobsang Yeshi, accompanied by additional election commissioners, Nangsa Choedon and Tsering Youdon, made the announcements at a press conference.

While the voter’s registration will begin on October 8 and is scheduled to conclude by November 8, the preliminary election will be held on February 1, 2026, and the final election will be held on April 26, 2026. The 2026 election will elect the sixth directly elected Sikyong (earlier Kalon Tripa) and the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

As per the Article 18 (4) of the Election Rules and Regulations, Tibetans who have attained the age of 18 years on November 23, 2025, are eligible for voter registration. “In accordance with Article 67 (4) of the Election Rules and Regulations, which states: “…a minimum of two candidates for the final election of Sikyong must be announced…,” the election commission has decided to shortlist top two candidates for the final election from the results of preliminary election, which is in accordance with the established procedure and precedence,” CEC said.

In 2021, the final election for Sikyong and members of the 17th Parliament-in-Exile conducted worldwide in 23 countries had garnered the highest voter turnout in the history of Exiled Tibetan democracy. As many as 63,991 Tibetans voted, out of the 83,080 registered voters, hitting a voter turnout of 77.02%.

The total strength of the Tibetan Parliament is fixed at 45 members. Its composition is: 10 members, including at least 2 women, each elected from the three provinces of Tibet; 2 members each from Nyingma, Kagyu, Sakya, Gelug and Bon religion; 2 members elected by Tibetan community in North and South America; 2 members elected by Tibetan community in Europe and Africa; 1 member elected by Tibetan community in Asia (excluding India, Nepal & Bhutan) and Australasia.