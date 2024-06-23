UHBVN to hold grievance redressal camp

Power distribution company, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) will organise a camp at Panchkula on Monday (June 24) to redress the grievances of electricity consumers of Kurukshetra, Ambala, Panchkula, Kaithal, and Yamunanagar. The zonal consumer grievance redressal forum will be held at UHBVN headquarters, Vidyut Sadan, Industrial Plot 3 and 4, Sector-14, Panchkula from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm, an official spokesperson said. Power distribution company, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) will organise a camp at Panchkula on Monday (June 24) to redress the grievances of electricity consumers of Kurukshetra, Ambala, Panchkula, Kaithal, and Yamunanagar. (Representational image)

The spokesperson said that according to regulation 2.8.2 of the zonal consumer grievance redressal forum, complaints related to financial disputes involving amounts between ₹1 lakh and ₹3 lakh will be heard.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Issues such as incorrect bills, electricity rates, meter security, faulty meters and voltage problems will be addressed. Matters related to electricity theft, misuse of electricity, and fatal or non-fatal accidents will not be considered in the Monday camp, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that consumers must certify that their case is not pending in any court, authority, or forum, as cases already under consideration will not be reviewed during this session.