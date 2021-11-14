Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ulterior motives behind arrest of my father: Sukhpal Khaira’s son
chandigarh news

Ulterior motives behind arrest of my father: Sukhpal Khaira’s son

In a statement, Sukhpal Khaira’s son Mehtab Kahira denied any wrongdoing or any sort of criminal activity by his father as being alleged by the central investigating agency
Sukhpal Khaira’s son Mehtab Khaira on Saturday said the arrest of his father by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was illegal, unconstitutional and has been done with ulterior motives. (HT Photo)
Sukhpal Khaira’s son Mehtab Khaira on Saturday said the arrest of his father by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was illegal, unconstitutional and has been done with ulterior motives. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 01:44 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Former MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s son Mehtab Khaira on Saturday said the arrest of his father by Enforcement Directorate (ED) is illegal, unconstitutional and has been done with an ulterior motive, especially when the state assembly elections are near.

In a statement, Mehtab denied any wrongdoing or any sort of criminal activity by his father as being alleged by the central investigating agency.

“My father has been a whistleblower and a crusader for the people of Punjab his entire life. He is being wrongly and maliciously implicated in a 6-year-old drugs case registered at Jalalabad. The said FIR named nine people and Sukhpal Khaira was neither named in the FIR nor was he charge-sheeted in the said case,” he said.

Mehtab said his father was elected as Leader of Opposition (LoP) in 2017, and he had raked up the sand mining scam which eventually led to the resignation of the then cabinet minister. “Suddenly two prosecution witnesses, who had already been examined and cross-examined were recalled under Section 311 of CrPC,” he said.

Why these two (police) witnesses remained silent for two years and never mentioned the role of Khaira remains a mystery, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out