Sunday, Jul 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Uma Bhagwati temple reopened in Anantnag after 34 years

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jul 14, 2024 10:47 PM IST

Nityanand Rai on Sunday threw open an ancient temple dedicated to Goddess Uma Bhagwati for the devotees at Brariangan in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The temple has been reopened after a gap of nearly 34 years, a government spokesperson said.

Union minister of state for home affairs, Nityanand Rai, on Sunday threw open an ancient temple dedicated to Goddess Uma Bhagwati for the devotees at Brariangan in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Union minister of state for home affairs, Nityanand Rai, on Sunday threw open an ancient temple dedicated to Goddess Uma Bhagwati for the devotees at Brariangan in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. (HT File)
Union minister of state for home affairs, Nityanand Rai, on Sunday threw open an ancient temple dedicated to Goddess Uma Bhagwati for the devotees at Brariangan in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. (HT File)

The temple has been reopened after a gap of nearly 34 years, a government spokesperson said.

During the reopening ceremony, the idol of goddess Uma brought from Rajasthan, was placed in the sanctum sanctorum.

The Union Minister, while addressing the gathering, said that the government was committed towards a developed J&K. “The UTs own syncretic culture shall go a long way to develop J&K into a prosperous and peaceful region,” he said.

Situated amidst five springs, the Uma Bhagwati temple at Brariangan is an ancient shrine where devotees used to come in large numbers before 1990s.

Chandigarh / Uma Bhagwati temple reopened in Anantnag after 34 years
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 14, 2024
