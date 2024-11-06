Menu Explore
Undertrial taken from Chandigarh to Una flees police custody

ByPress Trust of India, Una
Nov 06, 2024 08:16 AM IST

The undertrial, Karna Kumar, has been lodged in Model Jail, Sector 51, Chandigarh, in connection with a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act; he was taken to Una to appear before a local court

An undertrial escaped from the custody of Chandigarh Police before being presented before an Una court on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said the prisoner fled from outside the court by dodging the police. He sat with a bike rider already standing on the road. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A police spokesperson said the prisoner fled from outside the court by dodging the police. He sat with a bike rider already standing on the road. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The undertrial, Karna Kumar, has been lodged in Model Jail, Sector 51, Chandigarh, in connection with a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He was taken to Una to appear before a local court.

A police spokesperson said the prisoner fled from outside the court by dodging the police. He sat with a bike rider already standing on the road. The team who brought him to the court chased the duo but failed to catch them.

The Chandigarh Police team immediately alerted their counterparts in Una and a hunt had been launched to look for the accused, the spokesperson said.

A close vigil is being kept on the Mehatpur entry barrier and surrounding areas to nab the undertrial, he added.

