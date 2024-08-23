Unemployment on the rise, BJP running govt on lies: Kumari Selja

Senior Congress leader and Sirsa Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana, stating that the unemployment rate rose manifold during its regime. Senior Congress leader and Sirsa Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja said the BJP is running the government on lies and slogans. (HT Photo)

“For 10 years, the BJP has been running the government on slogans and lies. Public is suffering, and the state is going through a severe unemployment crisis,” Selja said in a statement, adding that the figures related to unemployment coming from the state and the country prove that the saffron party is misleading the public by constantly lying.

Selja said the BJP government, which claims to provide employment to millions of youths every year, is far from providing jobs and is unable to prevent layoffs of employees.

“The vacancies that have arisen have not been filled. The positions of employees and officers who have retired are still vacant, and no action attempt has been made to fill these. This government once promised the youth of the state that 75% reservation would be implemented in the private sector, but that could not happen, and the government could not implement the promises made to the youth, nor did it advocate strongly in court,” she said.