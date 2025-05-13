Unidentified miscreants booked for bursting crackers in Jalandhar

The local police booked unidentified miscreants for allegedly bursting crackers with an intention to instil fear of a drone attack even as a complete ban was in place amid India-Pakistan tensions, said officials. The local police booked unidentified miscreants for allegedly bursting crackers with an intention to instil fear of a drone attack even as a complete ban was in place amid India-Pakistan tensions, said officials.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmail Singh said they received information that some people were bursting crackers near Pathankot chowk to instil fear of drone attack among people.

“A team rushed to the spot, but the accused fled after seeing the police vehicle,” he said.

The case was registered under Section 223 (disobedience to orders promulgated by public servant) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Even as deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal ordered relaxation of precautionary measures after the India-Pakistan ceasefire, the ban on crackers and drones remains in place.