Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Unidentified miscreants booked for bursting crackers in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
May 13, 2025 08:52 AM IST

The local police booked unidentified miscreants for allegedly bursting crackers with an intention to instil fear of a drone attack even as a complete ban was in place amid India-Pakistan tensions, said officials

The local police booked unidentified miscreants for allegedly bursting crackers with an intention to instil fear of a drone attack even as a complete ban was in place amid India-Pakistan tensions, said officials.

The local police booked unidentified miscreants for allegedly bursting crackers with an intention to instil fear of a drone attack even as a complete ban was in place amid India-Pakistan tensions, said officials.
The local police booked unidentified miscreants for allegedly bursting crackers with an intention to instil fear of a drone attack even as a complete ban was in place amid India-Pakistan tensions, said officials.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmail Singh said they received information that some people were bursting crackers near Pathankot chowk to instil fear of drone attack among people.

“A team rushed to the spot, but the accused fled after seeing the police vehicle,” he said.

The case was registered under Section 223 (disobedience to orders promulgated by public servant) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Even as deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal ordered relaxation of precautionary measures after the India-Pakistan ceasefire, the ban on crackers and drones remains in place.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Unidentified miscreants booked for bursting crackers in Jalandhar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On