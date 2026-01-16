Union home secy, J&K LG holds meet, discusses security scenario, anti-terror ops

Union home secretary Govind Mohan on Thursday discussed prevailing security scenario on the borders and an ongoing anti terror operations across Jammu and Kashmir with the lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha before returning to New Delhi in the afternoon, said officials. Security personnel maintain vigil outside the convention centre during the second-day security review meeting chaired by Union home secretary Govind Mohan, in Jammu, on Thursday. (PTI)

The Union home secretary held a meeting with LG and discussed the security situation, ongoing anti-terror operations and operational preparedness of the security setup, said officials.

Mohan, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu, also chaired another high-level meeting to review the heightened operational security up in hilly areas, the overall security situation, and to assess ongoing anti-terror operations and drone incursions along the borders, on Thursday.

The home secretary called on the LG at the Lok Bhawan this morning and held discussions on wide-ranging security, operations and development-related issues in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

They discussed and reviewed the current security situation and the ongoing anti-terror operations in the Valley and the hilly areas of the Jammu region, and the operational preparedness of the joint security setup, they said.

Inter-agency coordination among the police, paramilitary forces, the army and intelligence agencies was also discussed, officials said. Issues related to enhanced security measures in the hilly areas of Jammu in view of recent activities were also reviewed, they added.

Mohan continued his meetings for the second consecutive day at the convention centre in Jammu, where top security officials of various forces, police and intelligence agencies took part, they said.

The meeting reviewed border security management, security enhancement in the hills of Jammu, inter-agency coordination, and assessed ongoing anti-terror operations and drone incursions along the borders.

The Union home secretary had reached Jammu on Wednesday and straightaway headed to the convention centre to chair a high-level meeting.

The visit came a week after Union home minister Amit Shah, on January 8, directed security forces to continue operations targeting terrorist infrastructure and terror financing in a “mission mode”.

Intelligence bureau director Tapan Deka, BSF director general Praveen Kumar, CRPF chief G P Singh, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat, and senior military, police, civil and intelligence officers attended the security meets.