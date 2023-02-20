Union minister Bhupender Yadav, Haryana CM Khattar inaugurate ESI office in Panchkula

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union labour and employment minister Bhupender Yadav inaugurated the newly- constructed building of the ESI healthcare department in Panchkula on Sunday, promising to provide better facilities to the insured persons of Haryana as well as the northern region.

On this occasion, Khattar and Yadav also laid the foundation stone of an ESI dispensary at Sonepat’s Rai and Barhi. At present, the number of ESI-insured persons in Haryana is 25 lakh.

The Union minister said ESI hospitals will also be set up in Rohtak, Ambala, Sonepat and Hisar.

Addressing reporters, Khattar said with the opening of the regional office of the ESI in Panchkula, the administrative activities of ESI-insured persons of Haryana as well as Punjab, Himachal and other states would be carried out smoothly.

The chief minister said apart from the insured persons, other people can also undergo treatment in the ESI hospitals and that the insured ESI beneficiaries can also avail of the facility of treatment in the hospitals of the Haryana health department.

Yadav said under the leadership of Khattar, the activities of ESI are being expedited in Haryana.

He said after the establishment of the ESI dispensary in Rai (Sonepat), over 1 lakh beneficiaries, including 28,010 insured and their families of industrial area Rai, Nathupur, Wazidpur Saboli, Bahalgarh, will be benefited.

Similarly, with the formation of the ESI dispensary in Barhi, about 31,720 beneficiaries, including 8,347 insured persons and their families from the industrial areas up to Barhi, Ganaur and Samalkha, will be covered. “With the cooperation of the Haryana government, the construction work of ESI hospitals in Manesar and Bawal is going on at a fast pace,” said the Union minister.