PU polls 2023: Uniting the cadre, not entering into alliance helped NSUI script grand win

Uniting the divided but strong cadre and bringing in an “outsider” as consensus candidate appears to have helped the National Students Union of India (NSUI) script its grand victory on the president’s post at Panjab University Student Council elections. NSUI’s Jatinder Singh with his supporters at the Student Centre after winning the post of president in Panjab University Campus Student Council elections on Wednesday. (RAVI KUMAR/HT)

Party insiders say, a divided cadre, atleast in three groups, was being held responsible for consecutive defeats since 2017. Hence, intervention started from the national-level and some former student leaders from Punjab and Haryana were consulted, especially in view of the fact that the polls come ahead of the Lok Sabha elections slated for next year. The PU polls are often seen as a parameter to gauge the mood of the region, comprising Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, from where most of the varsity students come.

To ensure the flock stayed together, National Students Union of India (NSUI) national in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar specially came down to Chandigarh to announce the joining of ABVP members, including that of presidential candidate Jatinder Singh, barely eight days before the polls. It gave a strong message to warring groups and helped in mobilising the cadre, a leader said.

As part of the strategy, “The party decided to fight for only the president’s post and that too without any alliance, which often causes cross voting,” said one of the key strategists of the party. It was also ensured that political leaders are not seen on the campus as AAP’s constant indulgence in its student wing’s affairs on campus was not being well received by the students.

Party leaders admit that Jatinder’s UIET background also paid off as the department has the largest vote share on campus. Being from the chemical engineering department also tilted the scales in his favour. “Infact, while deciding on him, this became a major factor,” a party leader admitted, adding that Jatinder Singh, who carried Virk, as surname before polls, dropped it, in order to reach out to students of other states.

NSUI’s campaign was a messy affair, to begin with, even though the party officially maintained that the victory was scripted by efforts done throughout the year.

“We kept organising events and reaching out to students throughout the year and built up our ground connection with the students,” NSUI PU president and municipal corporation (MC) councillor Sachin Galav said.

