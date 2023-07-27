Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: 5 laptops, 45,000 stolen from rooms of PGIMER doctors

Chandigarh: 5 laptops, 45,000 stolen from rooms of PGIMER doctors

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 27, 2023 04:33 AM IST

Complainant Dr Parveen, a junior resident doctor at PGIMER, said he left for his shift after locking his room at 8 am on Tuesday; on returning, he found the door of his room open and a laptop, along with ₹3,000 in cash from his wallet, missing

Police on Tuesday booked an unknown person for stealing five laptops, a USB drive, a hard disk, Bluetooth headphones and 45,000 in cash from the rooms of junior resident doctors at the Married Doctors’ Hostel on PGIMER campus on Tuesday.

Chandigarh Police registered a case under Sections 380 (theft ) and 457 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of a PGI doctor. (HT File)
Chandigarh Police registered a case under Sections 380 (theft ) and 457 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of a PGI doctor. (HT File)

Complainant Dr Parveen, a junior resident doctor at PGIMER, said he left for his shift after locking his room at 8 am on Tuesday. On returning, he found the door of his room open and a laptop, along with 3,000 in cash from his wallet, missing.

Later, the locks of three more rooms in the hostel were found broken and laptops, cash and other valuables were found missing. After raising the alarm, Dr Parveen lodged a complaint at the Sector 11 police station.

A case under Sections 380 (theft ) and 457 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out