IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Upcoming Budget presentation in Haryana: Revenue deficit, debt burden sore points in economy
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Upcoming Budget presentation in Haryana: Revenue deficit, debt burden sore points in economy

A revenue surplus state till 2008–09, Haryana has consistently been in deficit since then
READ FULL STORY
By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:18 PM IST

A revenue surplus state till 2008–09, Haryana has consistently been in deficit since then. It appears to be fiscally worst off in its class with very high trend growth rate of expenditures particularly interest payments and salaries and a huge debt burden primarily due to the power sector. These red flags about Haryana’s state of finances were raised by the 15th Finance Commission in its report tabled last month in Parliament.

The observations are important keeping in view the presentation of budget estimates for 2021-22 fiscal by Chief Minister, ML Khattar later this month.

The finance commission said that Haryana’s outstanding debt has been increasing at a trend growth rate of 20.2% between 2011–12 and 2018–19. The debt–gross state domestic product (GSDP) ratio also increased from 18.33% in 2011–12 to 25.09% in 2018–19.

RD-FD ratio increasing

The state’s revenue deficit-fiscal deficit ratio has been increasing over time and is currently 51.4% (2018–19) indicating that most of the state’s borrowings have gone for financing its revenue deficit, the report said.

Subsidy, as per the finance commission, constituted around 12% of the total revenue expenditure with power subsidy alone accounting for 87% of the total subsidies. Interest payments are also a huge liability for Haryana. “Between 2011–12 and 2018–19, interest as a percentage of total revenue expenditure has been in the range of 12.5% to 17.6% which is among the highest in the country,” the commission said.

“Social security and welfare constituted about 10% of total revenue expenditure with a significant part going to over 25 lakh pensioners under various flagship schemes for the elderly, widows, persons with disabilities. Despite high per capita income, Haryana has a consistently adverse sex ratio and high incidence of anaemia. Yet, health expenditure is only 4.8% of the total revenue expenditure. The pandemic apart, availability of health infrastructure and healthcare professionals in the state is hardly enough to meet its regular needs,’’ the Commission said.

‘Require balance between revenue and capital expenditure’

Chief minister ML Khattar, who holds the finance portfolio, said that payment of salaries, pensions coupled with implementation of the 7th Pay Commission has put a burden on state’s finances. “We have to strike a balance between the revenue expenditure and capital expenditure. The revenue expenditure is a committed liability and not much can be done about it.’’ Khattar said.

The CM said that state debt is within the 25% limit of the GSDP as mandated by Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act. “At present, its 22.8 %. Under FRBM Act, loans up to 3% could be taken. But this year, the Central government had raised the limit 5%,’’ Khattar said.

Finance officials said that debt had increased due to the fact that state government took over the huge debt of power distribution companies.

As per the finance commission, the state government took over 25,950 crore debt of power distribution companies during 2015–2017 in the form of grants of 7,785 crore, loan of 15,570 crore and equity of 2,595 crore under the Ujjawal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY). Further, the loan was converted into equity in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

‘Our GSDP increased two-fold in last six years’

Khattar said that Haryana’s GSDP saw a two-fold increase in the last six years of BJP rule. When the Congress rule ended in 2014-15, our GSDP was 3.99 lakh crore. It has increased to 8.58 lakh crore now,’’ he said.

The finance commission though has remarked that intra-state disparity between the most advanced district (Gurugram) and the most backward (Nuh) is staggering. “Without Gurugram in the equation, Haryana’s GSDP and per capita income would reduce drastically,’’ the commission said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Upcoming Budget presentation in Haryana: Revenue deficit, debt burden sore points in economy

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:18 PM IST
A revenue surplus state till 2008–09, Haryana has consistently been in deficit since then
READ FULL STORY
Close
Also dubbed as ‘Queen of Hills’, Shimla scored 53.05 points in quality of life; 23.39 in economic ability; 69.16 in sustainability; and 83.30 in citizens’ perception survey. (HT File)
Also dubbed as ‘Queen of Hills’, Shimla scored 53.05 points in quality of life; 23.39 in economic ability; 69.16 in sustainability; and 83.30 in citizens’ perception survey. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Shimla ranks first in ease of living index

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Shimla scored an aggregate 60.9 points in four broad verticals among 62 cities with a population under a million
READ FULL STORY
Close
Under the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, the private sector will have to employ 75% of the local candidates with respect to such posts where the gross monthly salary or wages are not more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000. (HT Photo)
Under the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, the private sector will have to employ 75% of the local candidates with respect to such posts where the gross monthly salary or wages are not more than 50,000. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

CII red-flags Haryana govt on 75% quota to locals in private firm jobs

By Pawan Sharma, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:29 PM IST
This Act applies to all the companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, and any person employing ten or more persons.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh joins protesting legislators outside the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh joins protesting legislators outside the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
chandigarh news

Virbhadra asks HP CM to show magnanimity, Jai Ram insists on apology

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Virbhadra Singh joins Congress MLAs protesting their suspension outside Himachal assembly, urges govt to soften stand on matter
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema and other AAP MLAs staging a walkout from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema and other AAP MLAs staging a walkout from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Punjab Budget session: AAP, SAD compete to corner Capt govt

By Navneet Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:42 AM IST
The Oppn parties targeted it over delay in post-matric scholarships, irregularities in Mohali land auction, and UP gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s custody
READ FULL STORY
Close
Status report sought by April 29 and directions issued to provide all necessary original documents to the inquiry officer of the CBI. (HT file photo)
Status report sought by April 29 and directions issued to provide all necessary original documents to the inquiry officer of the CBI. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s Sector-5 property grab case: HC seeks fresh status report from CBI

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:36 AM IST
House was owned by Sunder Singh, father of bygone era actress Priya Rajvansh; dispute involved her two brothers
READ FULL STORY
Close
UT adviser Manoj says central government’s policy on industry was being strictly followed. (HT File Photo)
UT adviser Manoj says central government’s policy on industry was being strictly followed. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

6 years on, UT industrial policy remains a non-starter

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Aimed at boosting ease of doing business, promoting industry at national, international levels & development of infra
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police conducting searches at the house of journalist Sanjeev Mahajan in Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Police conducting searches at the house of journalist Sanjeev Mahajan in Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh house grabbed: Journo’s six bank accounts traced

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:32 AM IST
A day after a journalist and a realtor were arrested for
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema along with other MLAs of AAP march towards Punjab Vidhan Sabha on the third day of the Budget session in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Leader of opposition Harpal Cheema along with other MLAs of AAP march towards Punjab Vidhan Sabha on the third day of the Budget session in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Oppn lambasts Capt govt on poll promises, treasury benches count ‘achievements’

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:32 AM IST
During the debate on the governor’s address on the third day of the budget session, Akali MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu said the Congress government is charging 11 per unit of electricity against its promise of cheaper power at 5 per unit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on March 5. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on March 5. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

SSC exam irregularities: Ex-deputy regional director convicted in Chandigarh

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:27 AM IST
Seven of 16 candidates sitting in the same room had topped the examinations held in Chandigarh in 2012
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla. (HT FILE)
Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Will urge Centre for funds to raise honorarium of mid-day meal workers: Punjab school edu minister

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Responding to BJP MLA Arun Narang’s question regarding the action being taken by the state government to enhance the monthly honorarium of mid-day meal workers to 3,000 from 1,700 in the state, the minister said that since MDM was a centrally sponsored scheme, the state government would take it up with the central government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The hike in duty, market experts say, will inflate the prices of popular liquor brands by 10% to 12%. (HT File Photo)
The hike in duty, market experts say, will inflate the prices of popular liquor brands by 10% to 12%. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Indian made foreign liquor to get dearer in Chandigarh

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:20 AM IST
New excise policy hikes duty on IMFL by 6%, but prices of beer and wine are likely to remain unchanged
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana home minister Anil Vij speaking during the budget session at Haryana state assembly in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Haryana home minister Anil Vij speaking during the budget session at Haryana state assembly in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Vij yet again at loggerheads with CM Khattar

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:36 AM IST
After the CM backed the decision to grant extension in tenure to director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava, Vij shot off two notes – one to Khattar and the second to additional chief secretary (ACS), home — criticising the DGP and seeking his removal
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to press statement from the Punjab government, divulging the details, the Education Minister had said that under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF), nine trades of vocational education are being imparted in the government schools of Punjab.(Unsplash)
According to press statement from the Punjab government, divulging the details, the Education Minister had said that under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF), nine trades of vocational education are being imparted in the government schools of Punjab.(Unsplash)
chandigarh news

Punjab govt issues new guidelines for purchasing books for school libraries

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:57 PM IST
  • According to a spokesperson of the department, with the aim of purchasing books for libraries, a high level committee of eminent writers was formed under the leadership of Dr Atamjit Singh. Based on the recommendations made by this committee, new guidelines have been issued to the schools.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At least 160 monks at Gyuto Tantric Monastery in Sidhbari near Dharamshala have tested positive for Covid-19 since the last week of February. (HT Photo)
At least 160 monks at Gyuto Tantric Monastery in Sidhbari near Dharamshala have tested positive for Covid-19 since the last week of February. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Tibetan govt-in-exile on alert after Covid-19 outbreak at Gyuto monastery

By Naresh K Thakur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 04:33 PM IST
After the Covid-19 outbreak at Gyuto Tantric Monastery in Sidhbari near Dharamshala, the Kangra district administration on Wednesday asked the Tibetan government-in-exile to ensure its institutions follow the protocol
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP