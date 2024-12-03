Update children’s Aadhaar details: Ludhiana DC to parents

Deputy commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal on Tuesday urged parents to update their children’s aadhaar cards. During a review of the aadhaar enrolment and updating status at the district administrative complex, Jorwal emphasised that kids should be enrolled for aadhaar card, a crucial document for accessing various government schemes, and their biometric information (fingerprints and iris scan) be updated once they attain the ages of 5 and 15 years. Parents can either visit the nearest Sewa Kendras and aadhaar enrolment centres in Ludhiana (HT File)

The DC also highlighted the necessity for citizens whose mobile numbers are not linked to their aadhaar cards to ensure these are updated. He instructed officials to complete the aadhaar updating process within the given timeframe and run an awareness campaign to encourage residents to update their aadhaar data. Additionally, he also directed the officials of education and health departments to organise camps in schools, hospitals (specifically in birth facilities and pediatrics) and anganwadi centres for the enrolment of children.

According to the guidelines issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), he mentioned that all aadhaar holders must update their details, including mobile numbers, current proof of identity and address. He said citizens can either visit the nearest sewa kendras and aadhaar enrolment centres for the same. They can also avail this service online if their mobile number is registered with their aadhaar.