Chandigarh, Academician Madhu Kishwar, who has been booked on several charges including defamation, on Thursday asked the Chandigarh DGP to provide a copy of the FIR after police asked her to join the investigation in the matter. Upload FIR against me on police website, academician Madhu Kishwar to Chandigarh DGP

Kishwar has been booked on charges of defamation, promoting enmity and other offences by the Chandigarh Police following a complaint by a resident alleging circulation of forged and misleading content on social media.

A Chandigarh Police team on Tuesday served notice to Kishwar in Delhi, asking her to join the investigation in the case on April 22 in Chandigarh.

In a post on X on Thursday evening, Kishwar appealed to Chandigarh Director General of Police Sagar Preet Hooda to upload the FIR against her on the Chandigarh Police website.

"Two separate teams of Chandigarh Police met me at my Delhi office on April 21 & April 22 to deliver two notices regarding FIR No. 44 filed against me on 19/04/2026 at PS-26 in Chandigarh. The Notice asks me to join the investigation in the case mentioned above.

"However, neither team provided me with a copy of the FIR registered against me, despite my repeated requests. In fact, I registered my protest in writing when accepting the second notice on April 22," she wrote.

Kishwar said that in her email to the investigating officer of PS-26 in Chandigarh on April 21, she assured the officer that she would cooperate fully in the case investigation, provided she received a copy of the FIR. That would enable her to gather the required evidence for her defence, she added.

Kishwar further said sadly, she did not receive any response to her email, let alone a copy of the FIR.

"This is despite clear Supreme Court rulings stating that a copy of the FIR must be provided to the person against whom the case is registered. Since the Supreme Court has also ruled that the police must upload a copy of each FIR within 24 hours of filing it, I decided to download it from your website.

"To my utter surprise, the FIR registered against me on April 19, 2026 has not yet been uploaded on the website of Chandigarh Police. Dr Hooda, without a copy of the FIR, and without knowing the facts on which it was registered, how can I join the investigation in Chandigarh, on April 25? Or provide the relevant evidence for my defence," she asked.

While urging the DGP to upload the FIR at the earliest, she said, "I assure you of my full cooperation, provided the police acts as per law."

A Chandigarh Police statement had earlier said that Kishwar and some other social media users had been booked under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , including 196 , 336 and 356 , and the IT Act, according to the police.

They had also been charged under Section 353 and those related to cheating and forgery under the BNS.

According to the statement, a city-based complainant on April 19 alleged that some forged and misleading social media posts and video clips with obscene text and content were being circulated by various social media users, misidentifying the person in the video.

The complainant alleged that it is a deliberate act of creating a false electronic record using obscene words and phrases, having knowledge and sufficient reason to believe that the posts are misleading and false, with the intent to cause damage or injury.

The video, which circulated with the intent to cause harm to the reputation of a constitutional authority and to disturb public peace and tranquillity, should be investigated, and appropriate action should be taken, the complainant said.

The complainant also said the person seen in the video is a travel vlogger whose wife regularly posts updates about their activities on social media. The original video was shared from her social media account.

"As per the statement of the woman, she disclosed that the person in the video shared from her account is her husband. Statements of her husband and another lady in the video have also been recorded during preliminary investigation," said the police.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.