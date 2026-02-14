Uproar in House after BJP MLA claims people from Valley encroaching upon land in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly on Friday witnessed uproarious scenes after BJP MLA from Bahu constituency, Vikram Randhawa alleged that 90% of JDA land in Jammu has been encroached upon by Kashmiri Muslims from Kashmir Valley. BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa protests during the Budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in Jammu on Friday. (PTI)

Replying to Randhawa’s question, social welfare minister Sakina Itoo said that, according to available records, land measuring 688 kanals (8 kanals is 1 acre) and 17 marlas (160 marla is 1 acre) in Bahu tehsil and 579 kanals in Jammu South tehsil is under encroachment.

“These encroachments are old and are being removed as per the provisions of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act and other relevant laws,” Itoo said. She informed that since January 2025, a total of 34 anti-encroachment drives were carried out in both Bahu and Jammu South tehsils, leading to the retrieval of 140 kanals and 11 marlas of land belonging to the Jammu Development Authority (JDA).

However, Randhawa alleged that habitations of people from the valley have come up on encroached land belonging to the JDA and the government, and that the authorities have failed to remove the encroachments.

“Sir, 16,212 Kanal of JDA land is under encroachment in Jammu out of which 680 Kanal is in my constituency. My colleagues (from Kashmir) here will feel bad when I would say that 90% of JDA land in Jammu has encroached upon by Kashmiri people. We welcome them if they purchase land and make their houses following due process of law but it is not the case,” said Randhawa.

“Let the government probe it and take action for the removal of encroachments from my constituency,” he said. “We have no problem if Kashmiris purchase land and construct their houses in Jammu, but they should not construct houses on government land,” he said.

However, Randhawa’s claims did not go down well with the ruling National Conference (NC) members, who created uproar.

Itoo also rejected the allegations and said encroachment issues should not be viewed through the lens of religion and region. Randhawa by then had walked towards the well of the House with some papers in his hands, demanding immediate removal of the encroachments.

On action against erring officials, Itoo assured that appropriate measures, including issuance of warnings, initiation of departmental proceedings, red entries in service books, suspensions and withholding of increments have been taken against delinquent officers and officials of the JDA.

Later, talking to reporters outside the House, Randhawa alleged that the government was hiding the list of encroachers as they belonged to the Valley. “Why has the government failed to provide me with the list? I would have read out the names then and there to lay bare the truth,” he said.

The BJP MLA further said that under a deep rooted nexus, illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingays, were being settled on JDA plots in Jammu to change region’s demography.

PDP MLA, Waheed Para said that an encroacher was an encroacher and the BJP MLA should not have dragged Hindu-Muslim into it. “This is our state and our land. The people of J&K should have the right to live on but an encroacher is an encroacher. We feel that the people, irrespective of caste, creed, colour and religion, who are landless and homeless but live on state land, should be regularised,” said Para.

“To say Muslims are encroaching upon JDA land in Jammu is wrong. We feel that irrespective of caste, colour and creed, people should be allowed to live in peace in Jammu and this hate politics should stop. There is a need to regularise such houses, not to demolish them,” he added.