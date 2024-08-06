US lawmakers pay tributes to Oak Creek gurdwara shooting victims on 12th anniversary of massacre

US lawmakers paid tributes to the members of the Sikh community who were killed in a massacre at a Milwaukee gurdwara 12 years ago, underscoring the need to reject bigotry and recommit to fighting hate and racism, as well as ending the gun violence epidemic in America. On August 5, 2012, Wade Michael Page (40) entered the gurdwara in Oak Creek and opened fire, as members of the congregation had gathered to prepare for Sunday service. The victims of the massacre were Suveg Singh Khattra (84), Satwant Singh Kaleka (65), Ranjit Singh (49), Sita Singh (41), Paramjit Kaur (41), Prakash Singh (39) and Baba Punjab Singh (72). (HT file photo)

US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield visited the Oak Creek Sikh Temple in the Wisconsin city on the 12th anniversary of the “deadliest massacre of Sikhs on US soil” when a white supremacist claimed the lives of seven members of the Sikh community, according to a statement issued on Monday by the US Mission to the United Nations spokesperson Nate Evans.

“The ambassador joined the victims’ families, community members, and temple leaders to honour those lives lost and lead a conversation on their ongoing efforts to combat hate against marginalised communities,” the statement said.

Thomas-Greenfield “heard firsthand accounts of the impact of hate crimes, reiterated the ongoing efforts of the Biden-Harris Administration and across the UN to promote religious freedom, and commended the families of the victims, whose remarkable resilience allowed the tragedy to become a point of necessary reform”.

‘Practising faith without fear’

Members of The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) released statements in observance of the anniversary. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois said that Sikh Americans were killed and others injured after the white supremacist, driven by hate and bigotry, opened fire at the Oak Creek Gurdwara in Wisconsin. “Today, as we remember the lives lost and impacted by this senseless act of violence, we must recommit ourselves to fighting hate, racism, and prejudice in all its forms, as well as ending the gun violence epidemic in America,” he said. Krishnamoorthi said that all Americans should be able to worship and practice their faiths without fear, and “it falls on all of us to make the United States a better and more tolerant country for people of all faiths and backgrounds”.

Representative Ro Khanna of California said that the Sikh community was devastated by a senseless act of hate, bigotry and violence. “As my CAPAC colleagues and I remember and grieve the six innocent lives lost, we are more committed than ever to pushing for transformative gun legislation. It is our duty as a nation to work together to remove weapons of war and ensure everyone is safe to worship without fear,” he said.

Representative Shri Thanedar of Michigan said that on the anniversary of this tragic event, “we reaffirm that violence against any group is never acceptable. As the Chair of the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, and Jain American Congressional Caucus, I am committed to ensuring that Sikhs and all other religious groups can practice their religion freely without fearing for their safety.” Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington stressed the need to “recommit to fighting the scourge of bigotry and racism that we see directed at the AAPI community. On this difficult day, I send my prayers and strength to the Oak Creek community and Sikh communities across the country and stand with them in the battle against both hate and gun violence”.

‘Diversity our strength’

CAPAC Chair Representative Judy Chu of California said the “horrific act of hate and gun violence” in the place of worship should not happen anywhere.

“Sikh Americans, and all Americans, deserve to live, learn, worship, and play with a sense of safety. White supremacy, hate, and xenophobia rip apart the fabric of equality and unity that binds our nation, and we must reject any bigotry that puts more lives at risk,” Chu said.

CAPAC First Vice Chair Representative Grace Meng of New York said, “We must remain committed to standing up against bigotry and racism in all its forms. In the United States diversity is our strength. “There is no place for the mass violence and religious intolerance that took place in Oak Creek. As a nation we must remain committed to creating a more tolerant and accepting society where everyone can freely and safely worship without the fear of violence and persecution.” CAPAC Whip Rep. Ted Lieu of California said white supremacy and xenophobia have no place in America. “Together, we must ensure that all individuals, regardless of religion, race, or ethnicity, can live without fear for their safety.”

Wisconsin governor Tony Evers proclaimed August 5, 2024, as the ‘12th Anniversary of the Oak Creek Sikh Temple Shooting’ throughout the state. It said that the “anniversary remains a painful reminder of the work that still must be done to protect all communities in the United States against the rising threat of targeted, hate-fuelled violence, it is also a shining example of resilience in the face of tragedy, and a continued, shared hope that a better tomorrow can exist for all.”