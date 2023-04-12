Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh admn slams brakes on PGI to Sarangpur flyover project

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 12, 2023 03:44 AM IST

Proposed in 2020, the 1.75-km flyover, including a 1.3-km elevated stretch, was to come up at a cost of around ₹90 crore; the planned width of the flyover is around 19.1 metres and the carriageway width will be 17.5 metres

With work on the tricity comprehensive mobility plan, comprising a mass rapid transport system and bus corridors, moving ahead, the UT administration has put the PGIMER to Sarangpur flyover on hold.

The flyover was to start from near PGIMER and end near the Botanical Garden in Sarangpur after crossing over Khuda Jassu and Khuda Lahora villages to allow hassle-free movement of traffic. (HT File Photo)
Proposed in 2020, the 1.75-km flyover, including a 1.3-km elevated stretch, was to come up at a cost of around 90 crore. The planned width of the flyover is around 19.1 metres and the carriageway width will be 17.5 metres.

It was to start from near PGIMER and end near the Botanical Garden in Sarangpur after crossing over Khuda Jassu and Khuda Lahora villages to allow hassle-free movement of traffic.

The technical consultant — General Highways and Infracon Pvt Ltd — appointed by the UT administration had also submitted a report following a geotechnical study.

However, CB Ojha, UT chief engineer, said, “RITES has proposed Metro on the same route as part of the comprehensive mobility plan. Once, we get the final report, we will take a call on the flyover.”

