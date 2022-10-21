Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Utsav Bains is NCB special public prosecutor

Utsav Bains is NCB special public prosecutor

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 21, 2022 02:29 AM IST

Lawyer Utsav Bains has been appointed as special public prosecutor of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at its headquarters in New Delhi

Bains is also counsel for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) before Apex Court and also for the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) for Delhi high court. (HT Photo)
Bains is also counsel for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) before Apex Court and also for the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) for Delhi high court. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Lawyer Utsav Bains has been appointed as special public prosecutor of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at its headquarters in New Delhi.

His appointment has been notified for three years. Bains is also counsel for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) before Apex Court and also for the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) for Delhi high court.

A Panjab University alumnus, Bains is the grandson of late justice Ajit Singh Bains of Punjab and Haryana high court, and son of senior advocate and noted criminal lawyer Rajwinder Singh Bains.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out