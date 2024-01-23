Uzbek woman, Delhi man found dead in resort in Sonepat

A woman from Uzbekistan and a man from Delhi on Monday were found dead in a resort in Haryana’s Sonepat district, police said. The woman from Uzbekistan was currently in India on a tourist visa, said the police. (iStock)

The bodies of the woman, aged 32, and the man, aged around 25, were found in a semi-naked state in the room where the duo had checked in on Sunday night, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, Sonepat Sadar police station SHO Karamjeet Singh said over the phone.

The exact cause of their death can be ascertained only after the post-mortem, the SHO said.

“The woman from Uzbekistan was currently in India on a tourist visa,” he added.

There was no response from the woman when someone known to her tried to contact her on the phone in the morning, the SHO said.

Some people known to her reached the resort later and contacted the staff following which the police was also informed, he added.

“When the room was opened, the woman and the man were found lying dead. There were no injury marks on their bodies...A liquor bottle was found in the room, but it cannot be confirmed at this stage whether they had consumed alcohol or not,” the SHO said.

The man was stated to be the woman’s friend, he added.

“An angeethi was also found and there is a possibility that it could have emitted some toxic gases, but all these are preliminary details. The cause behind death can be known once the post-mortem is done and its report comes,” the SHO said.

Further investigation is on into the matter, he added.