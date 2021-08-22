Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vaccination centres in Chandigarh to remain shut today for Rakhi
chandigarh news

Vaccination centres in Chandigarh to remain shut today for Rakhi

Normally, all vaccination centres in Chandigarh remain open through the weekend, with a walk-in facility from 9am to 5pm.
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON AUG 22, 2021 02:37 AM IST

All vaccination centres will remain shut on Sunday, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

The door-to-door vaccination drive will also remain suspended on the day.

