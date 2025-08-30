Vaishno Devi: LG forms 3-member panel to probe 34 pilgrims’ death

Days after a cloudburst-triggered landslide near Ardhkuwari on the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage track claimed the lives of 34 pilgrims, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, who heads the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), has ordered a high-level probe into the tragedy. A three-member committee led by additional chief secretary (jal shakti) Shaleen Kabra has been constituted to investigate the causes, assess the response, and suggest measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The panel has been given two weeks to submit its report. RDeserted premises of the entry gate for the Vaishno Devi Temple after the ‘yatra’ was temporarily suspended following a landslide and heavy rainfall, at Katra, in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday. (PTI)

Earlier, the shrine board issued a statement denying any lapses and giving itself a clean chit, asserting that pilgrimage was suspended before the disaster struck. The statement has drawn criticism for failing to mention the death toll and for what many see as a premature attempt at damage control.

The incident occurred around 2.40pm on August 26, following sudden and intense rainfall in the area.

On Friday, the Raj Bhawan issued an official statement announcing the constitution of a three-member committee headed by additional chief secretary (jal shakti) Shaleen Kabra to investigate the causes of the tragedy.

“The committee shall examine in detail the causes and reasons behind the incident and point out any lapses, assess responses in the form of rescue and relief measures undertaken and suggest appropriate SOPs and measures for preventing recurrence of such incidents in future,” the statement said.

The committee also includes divisional commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and inspector general of police, Jammu zone, BS Tuti. It has been directed to submit its report within two weeks.

This is not the first time LG Sinha has formed such a panel. A similar three-member committee led by Shaleen Kabra was formed following the January 1, 2022, stampede at the bhawan that killed 12 pilgrims. However, the findings of that probe were never made public, drawing criticism from various quarters, including civil society and legal activists.

Amid mounting criticism and speculation in the media, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), chaired by LG Sinha himself, released a lengthy statement late Thursday night (around 11.50pm ), denying accusations of negligence.

Labelling the incident a “force majeure”, the board said the tragedy was caused by an unprecedented and unforeseeable natural disaster, and that all required safety protocols were in place.

“The weather conditions had remained clear and conducive for pilgrimage on the morning of August 26 until around 10am, during which the yatra proceeded normally. Helicopter services were also operating seamlessly during that time,” the statement said.

The shrine board claimed that the new Tarakote track, which is more vulnerable to landslides, was closed from August 24. The old track, considered safer and historically stable, was open under close weather monitoring. Pilgrim registration was suspended by 12 noon on August 26 after receiving updated forecasts for moderate rain. Most pilgrims had completed darshan and were descending towards Katra at the time of the incident. The landslide occurred at Inderprastha Bhojanalaya, considered one of the safest points on the route, and had no prior record of landslides.

“The sudden and localised cloudburst affected a 50-metre stretch, which triggered the landslide. It was unpredictable and unforeseen from any count,” the statement read, calling media reports suggesting negligence “false and insinuating.”

According to the shrine board, its disaster management task force, already deployed along the track, responded immediately. The district administration, J&K Police, CRPF, army, NDRF, SDRF, and volunteers joined the rescue and evacuation efforts.

Eighteen injured pilgrims were given first aid on the track and then shifted to the superspecialty hospital at Kakryal, operated by the shrine board. Stranded pilgrims were safely evacuated to Katra via the Tarakote marg by the evening of August 26. Debris clearance, slope inspection, and track stabilisation were taken up on a war footing.

The board reiterated its commitment to pilgrim safety, claiming that elaborate shelter sheds and slope-binding infrastructure had been created over the years to minimise risks from natural events like shooting stones and landslides.

The tragedy has triggered a wave of political and legal responses, with many leaders questioning the shrine board’s preparedness and transparency.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah and deputy CM Surinder Choudhary raised concerns over why pilgrims were allowed on the track despite heavy rain forecasts. Both demanded that responsibility be fixed and a transparent inquiry conducted.

Legal activist advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, who previously filed a public interest litigation (PIL) after the 2022 stampede, pointed out that the earlier probe headed by Kabra also had a one-week deadline but was never made public. “If the findings of past inquiries are not shared, how can the public trust that future lapses will be avoided?” he asked.

Sadhotra demands judicial probe

National conference additional general secretary and former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra on Friday, strongly pitched for a judicial inquiry into the the deaths of 34 pilgrims on the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine route, saying the catastrophe could have been avoided with timely precautionary measures.

Sadhotra said: “The tragedy is not merely an act of nature but a grim reminder of the administration’s and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s failure to act with foresight. The yatra should have been suspended immediately in view of heavy rains and inclement weather warnings. Unfortunately, despite the glaring risks, the flow of pilgrims was not halted. This lapse has cost over 30 lives, leaving families devastated forever.”

He said that responsibility must be fixed and accountability enforced at every level.